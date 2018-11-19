Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap: Did the Right Couple Win Season 27?

My, what a strange season of Dancing With the Stars it has been.

Before the reality competition kicked off its 27th season back in September, I took a stab at predicting how the weekly eliminations would shake out — and boy, was I so wrong. (A Juan Pablo Di Pace/DeMarcus Ware final two? That’s something out of an alternate universe.)

While frontrunners like Tinashe and Juan Pablo were eliminated earlier than expected, fan favorites like Grocery Store Joe and Bobby Bones defied the odds and survived each cut, resulting in one of the show’s most unpredictable seasons ever.

In the end, it came down to four couples — Milo and Witney, Bobby and Sharna, Evanna and Keo and Alexis and Alan — who performed two more routines on Monday’s finale in an effort to snag that Mirrorball trophy. First, each duo reprised their most memorable dance from a previous week, followed by a brand-new freestyle to close out their Dancing career. Here’s how the scores played out:

* Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten — Swan Lake-inspired Argentine tango: 27/30; freestyle: 30/30

* Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess — MC Hammer-inspired cha-cha: 24/30; freestyle: 30/30 (Yes, you read that correctly!)

* Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson — New York City-themed Charleston: 30/30; freestyle: 30/30

* Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe — Halloween Night tango: 30/30; freestyle: 30/30

Also among the highlights of the broadcast: multiple Bachelorette alumni joining Grocery Store Joe for a reprise of his Trio Night salsa (and nary a wardrobe malfunction in sight!); Avril Lavigne leaving her “Sk8er Boi” days behind to gorgeously belt her new single “Head Above Water”; and Juan Pablo Di Pace performing his insane Argentine tango for a second time.

(And even though this has nothing to do with DWTS, can we discuss that insane promo for the new season of The Bachelor? I know that show is the gold standard for emotional manipulation, but I am fully intrigued.)

Then, it was finally time for the results. The Season 27 champions are… Bobby and Sharna! (I don’t think I’m alone when I say: Whoa.)

That’s a wrap, Dancing fans! Were you happy to see Bobby win? If not, who were you rooting for? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below!