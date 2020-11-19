New Batwoman Javicia Leslie Owns Her Power in First Season 2 Teaser — Watch

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Series Finale Sneak Peek: The Winchesters Remember Cas and Jack's Sacrifice at... Pie Fest?!

Supernatural Series Finale Sneak Peek: The Winchesters Remember Cas and Jack's Sacrifice at... Pie Fest?! Supernatural Stars Look Back at 'Heart' Episode's 'Flood' of Tears and Reveal the Moment That Wasn't Scripted

Now that we’ve been offered a glimpse of Javicia Leslie as The CW’s new Batwoman, it’s time to see her in action.

The network has released the first teaser (and at less than 10 seconds, it is very much a tease!) featuring Leslie as Ryan Wilder, the woman taking over as Gotham City’s new protector when Batwoman returns for Season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 17 (8/7c).

Leslie’s casting comes after the shocking departure of Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane (aka Batwoman) for the show’s entire 20-episode first season.

“It wasn’t 100-percent [Rose’s] decision,” a source close to the show told TVLine in May 2020. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Though Leslie’s character appears to be putting on Kate’s costume in this teaser, she will eventually be getting a costume of her own, one that reflects “her style, her swag and her moment,” Leslie said. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Batwoman also stars Rachel Skarsten as Beth/Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie, Nicole Kang as Mary, Camrus Johnson as Luke and Dougray Scott as Jacob.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first (very brief) look at Leslie in action, then drop a comment with your hopes for Batwoman Season 2 below.