Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman; Role Will Be Recast Ahead of Season 2

Hush won’t the only one with a new face for Batwoman Season 2.

Series star Ruby Rose has decided to leave the CW series ahead of its sophomore run, it was revealed on Tuesday. The role will be recast.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

“I am beyond appreciative to [exec producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she added. “Thank you [WB chief] Peter Roth and [CW president] Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

In a joint statement, Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. Television vowed to cast another LGBTQ actress in the iconic role. “[We] thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the two companies said. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.” TV Stars' Most Shocking Exits

It remains unclear why exactly Rose is exiting the series so early in its run.

Rose landed the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman in August 2018, following a brief search for an out LGBTQ actress to fill the famoulsy gay role. But within a week, Rose had shut off Comments on her Instagram after some backlash.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” she posted. “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” She added that the the time since her casting had been a “rollercoaster,” and that she would take a break from Twitter to focus on work. “If you need me,” she signed off, “I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Last September, Rose shared (with a video) that she had months prior undergone emergency surgery after herniating two discs while performing stunts on an unspecified project. She said the injury came close to severing her spinal cord, leaving her in “chronic pain.”

The CW renewed Batwoman for Season 2 back in January. The show’s Season 1 finale aired this past Sunday.

