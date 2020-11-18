The Undoing Is a Hit for HBO — Could There Be a Season 2?

RELATED STORIES His Dark Materials Premiere Recap: Welcome to Cittágazze -- Plus, Grade It!

Nicole Kidman‘s well-honed tortured rich mom act is once again paying off for HBO.

Ratings for the Oscar winner’s six-episode limited series The Undoing have grown steadily since its launch last month, with Sunday’s fourth episode scoring a series-high 1.9 million (multi-platform) viewers. That represents a 14 percent increase vs. Episode 3 and a 38 percent uptick from the Oct. 25 opener.

According to HBO’s numbers crunchers, The Undoing — which airs its penultimate episode this Sunday — is pacing ahead of both Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country at the same point in their runs.

All this begs the question: In success, is HBO rethinking The Undoing‘s one-and-done conceit with an eye toward ordering a Season 2, as it did with Kidman’s initially-limited, Emmy winning drama Big Little Lies (both of which also share the same writer in David E. Kelley)?

In a word, no.

Although an HBO rep declined to comment, multiple Undoing sources confirm to TVLine that there are no plans to extend the closed-ended mystery — which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known — into a second season or beyond.

As it is, Kidman’s career plate will remain full for the foreseeable future. In addition to the eight-episode Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which is currently shooting in Australia, the actress recently signed on to star in the ongoing Amazon series Things I Know To Be True. And there’s also the potential for more Big Little Lies down the line.

“I would like there to be [a Season 3],” Kidman recently told TVLine regarding the future of BLL. “There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. I think it would take an enormous amount of commitment from all of us. We all love each other and want to work together. We’re deeply intertwined now. There’s this enormous pull from this desire to just be together.”