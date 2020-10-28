Nicole Kidman to Star in Amazon Series Things I Know To Be True

RELATED STORIES Yep, That's Nicole Kidman Singing Undoing's 'Dream' Theme -- Watch

Nicole Kidman is coming undone again.

Amazon has handed a straight-to-series order to Things I Know To Be True, a family drama starring and exec produced by the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress. A rep for the streamer confirms to TVLine that the project is being conceived as an ongoing series (like Kidman’s HBO smash Big Little Lies) vs. a limited one (like her current HBO thriller The Undoing).

Based on Andrew Bovell’s Australian play, Things I Know To Be True “is about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives.”

In a statement, Kidman gushed, “I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Added Bovell: “This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do. I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling.”