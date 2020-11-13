9-1-1: A Mudslide Destroys the Hollywood Sign in Season 4 Teaser

RELATED STORIES Fox Sets January Premieres for 9-1-1, Resident, Miranda Remake and More

Even the famed Hollywood sign isn’t safe from the latest eye-popping natural disaster on 9-1-1.

After weathering an earthquake and a tsunami in previous seasons, the 9-1-1 team has to contend with a dangerous mudslide in a new teaser for Season 4 of the Fox procedural (which you can watch above). At first, sightseers are happily snapping selfies in front of the iconic Hollywood sign to the strains of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” But when a dam breaks and sends a crushing torrent of water heading downhill, they have to run for cover as the cascading mud demolishes the sign and buries houses all the way up to the roof.

Our crew is quickly on the case, though: Melinda takes the initial 9-1-1 call, and firefighter Bobby and cop Athena look on in horror as the mud comes rolling down — and we hear trapped residents screaming out for help.

9-1-1‘s fourth season was, like virtually all TV productions, delayed by the global coronavirus pandemic. (And the pandemic plays a role in Season 4, as we see in the teaser with Athena wearing a mask.) But the new season will now debut Monday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c, before the sophomore season of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at 9-1-1‘s new season, and hit the comments to share your predictions.