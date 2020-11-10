Fox Sets January Premieres for 9-1-1, Resident, Miranda Remake and More

RELATED STORIES Filthy Rich, NEXT Both Cancelled at Fox

A new calendar year will quickly bring new episodes of Fox’s scripted series, including fresh seasons of 9-1-1, The Resident and Prodigal Son.

The network on Tuesday unveiled its midseason schedule, where most of its scripted lineup was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kicking things off, at the very end of 2020, is Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer, which will get underway on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8/7c (watch a teaser here) before settling in on Wednesday nights.

In 2021, Call Me Kat — the Mayim Bialik-led remake of U.K. comedy Miranda — and the ninth and final season of Last Man Standing will debut first on Sunday, Jan. 3, followed by the returns of Hell’s Kitchen, The Resident, Prodigal Son, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star later in the month. (The 9-1-1s, notably, will now air back-to-back for the first time.)

Here’s how it all shakes out in list form:

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

8 pm The Masked Dancer series premiere

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm Call Me Kat series premiere

8:30 pm Last Man Standing final season premiere (get scoop)

9 pm The Simpsons (special time)

9:30 pm Bless the Harts (special time)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm The Masked Dancer (time slot premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 19 premiere

9 pm Call Me Kat (time slot premiere)

9:30 pm Last Man Standing (time slot premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm The Resident Season 4 premiere

9 pm Prodigal Son Season 2 premiere

MONDAY, JAN. 18

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 4 premiere

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere

