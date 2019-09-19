Big Bang Theory Vets Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons Team for Miranda Remake

RELATED STORIES The Big Bang Theory: HBO Max Scores Streaming Rights to All Episodes

It seems you can’t keep “Shamy” apart: The Big Bang Theory costars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are reuniting for the new comedy Carla, which has landed a series order at Fox, our sister site Deadline reports.

Bialik, who will executive-produce alongside Parsons, stars as a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want and still be happy. That’s why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky. Parsons is not slated to have an onscreen role on the show.

The multi-cam is based on the BBC sitcom Miranda, which ran for three seasons between 2009 and 2015, and starred creator Miranda Hart and Tom Ellis, among others. Darlene Hunt (The Big C) penned the Fox adaptation, which is slated for fall 2020.

Parsons and Bialik, of course, portrayed husband and wife Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, which just wrapped up its run this past May.

Are you excited for Bialik and Parsons’ behind-the-scenes reunion? (It can’t be long before it turns into an on-screen one, with Parsons guest-starring, right?) Hit the comments with your thoughts on the duo’s new comedy!