Emily in Paris Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is saying “Bonjour!” to more episodes of Emily in Paris: The streamer has renewed the Lily Collins-starring comedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The series follows the titular Emily (The Last Tycoon‘s Collins), a Chicago marketing executive who is sent to Paris to work with the boutique French luxury firm that Emily’s company has acquired. While there, she clashes with her new coworkers and sparks a connection with her handsome neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). The hitch: He has a girlfriend, who is also pals with Emily.

The Season 1 ender found Gabriel preparing to leave the French capital to open his own restaurant in Normandy. Since his girlfriend Cami (Camille Razat) wasn’t about to leave her life in Paris, that meant the couple was officially broken up, paving the way for Emily and Gabriel to act on their feelings for each other before he left. The day after their tryst, though, Emily found out that Gabriel was staying in Paris and buying the restaurant where he works. The happy moment was then broken up by a potentially troublesome text from Cami to Emily: “I just heard from Gabriel. He’s staying in Paris. Can we talk??”

“What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve,” creator Darren Star told TVLine. “That, to me, is such a fun thing to explore in Season 2, because these are not Americans. They’re French people. To me, a big part of the show is looking at everything through a different lens. Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

Emily in Paris fans, hit the comments with your reactions!