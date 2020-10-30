TV Ratings: Superstore Nearly Steady in Return, Feud Finale Tops Non-NFL Fare

RELATED STORIES Is It Celebrity Big Brother Time? Was Walking Dead Reunion Romantic? Did This Is Us Use Wrong Randall? More Qs!

In the latest TV show ratings, Superstore re-opened with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, steady in audience and off just a tenth in the from its Season 5 average (2.8 mil/0.7). TVLine readers gave America Ferrera’s penultimate episode an average grade of “A-” (read post mortem).

Continuing NBC’s night, Connecting (1.2 mil/0.2) fell to series lows, while Dateline did 3.1 mil/0.4.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (7.9 mil/2.2) of course dominated the night, up a tick from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (5.2 mil/0.7) was steady with its finale, topping the night’s non-sports fare in the demo. Press Your Luck (3.5 mil/0.6) ticked up with its own season finale, while the penultimate Match Game (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (918K/0.2, read recap) dipped a tenth in the demo, while The Outpost (477K/0.1) was steady.

CBS | Leading out of some voting special (1.4 mil/0.2), Star Trek: Discovery (1.35 mil/0.2) hit and matched broadcast lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Prices exclude tax, title and MV fees.

