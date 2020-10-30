New Disney Family Singalong, Sitcom Specials Lead ABC Holiday Lineup

RELATED STORIES Did The Conners Just Officially Erase [Spoiler] From Existence?

ABC will spread some much-needed holiday cheer in November and December, starting with a third installment of its Disney Family Singalong series.

The Disney Holiday Singalong, airing Monday, Nov. 30 at 8/7c, will once again feature celebrities putting their own spins on classic Disney tunes. Previous editions of the special aired in April (watch performances) and May (watch performances) of this year, offering some socially distanced entertainment at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singalong’s first outing brought in north of 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, while the second installment did about half those numbers.

ABC’s end-of-year lineup also includes holiday episodes of The Goldbergs, black-ish and General Hospital, along with some beloved films (including the broadcast TV debut of The Greatest Showman). Scroll down to see the network’s full holiday schedule, then drop a comment with the festivities you’re anticipating the most.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

8 pm Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot

9 pm The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

8 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

7 pm Disney’s Prep & Landing

7:30 pm Disney’s Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

MONDAY, NOV. 30

2 pm General Hospital — Chasing tradition and relishing in the fact that she has unusually unfettered access to the Quartermaine kitchen, Olivia strives to create the perfect traditional Thanksgiving feast for the family and their guests.

8 pm The Disney Holiday Singalong

9 pm CMA Country Christmas

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8 pm The Goldbergs — Pop-Pop surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica stirs up holiday trouble at home on this Hanukkah-themed episode.

9:30 pm black-ish — Dre realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow tries to teach Jack and Diane about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 8 premiere

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

8:30 pm Shrek the Halls

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7 pm The Sound of Music

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

2 pm General Hospital — As holiday celebrations begin in Port Charles, Carly and Jason return to Sonny’s house to find that in her absence, Michael and Joss have stepped up and added all the finishing traditional touches for a beautiful, multigenerational family Christmas at home.

9 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 8 finale

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

8 pm The Greatest Showman (broadcast TV premiere)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

10 am Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration