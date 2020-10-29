Ratings: American Housewife Returns Steady, No Big Brother Finale Bump

In the latest TV show ratings, American Housewife opened Season 5 with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (and a new Anna-Kat), right on par with its previous average (3.2 mil/0.6) though down a tenth from what Schooled had been doing in the post-Goldbergs time slot. TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.7) and The Con (2.5 mil/0.4) both dipped, The Conners (4.2 mil/0.7) slipped further from last week’s series lows and Black-ish (2.9 mil/0.6) was steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of a steady Amazing Race (4 mil/0.7), the newly renewed Big Brother (3.8 mil/1.0, read finale recap) delivered its second-smallest Wednesday audience of the season while flat in the demo. Versus its year ago finale, it was down 10 and 16 percent.

FOX | The Masked Singer (5.9 mil/1.6, read recap and castoff Q&A) dipped but dominated, while I Can See Your Voice (3.7 mil/1.0) was also down a tenth.

NBC | The Wall (3.7 mil/0.6) and Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, with the former hitting a season high in audience.

THE CW | Devils (509K/0.1) and Coroner (825K/0.1) were steady in the demo, with the latter delivering the series’ second-largest CW audience thus far.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.