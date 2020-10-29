Saved by the Bell Revival: Lark Voorhies Set to Reprise Role as Lisa Turtle

Now all eyes are on MIA Screech.

Lark Voorhies is set to reprise her role as fashionista Lisa Turtle in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, alongside fellow legacy cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly), Mario Lopez (Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie). Her casting leaves Dustin Diamond’s Screech as the only original SBTB pupil unaccounted for in the revival.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Lisa is “thriving with a successful career in fashion,” which should come as no surprise to fans of the original teen comedy. Saved by the Bell Season 1 Photos

Back in February, Voorhies appeared on Dr. Oz to discuss her struggle with bipolar disorder. At the time, she said that no one had reached out to her to appear in the SBTB revival. “I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of [it],” she said. “Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

Voorhies had been a part of the SBTB franchise since its 1988 inception, when it first debuted on Disney Channel as Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She was one of four cast members (including Gosselaar, Diamond and Dennis Haskins) who made the leap to NBC when the series was reformatted as Saved by the Bell in 1989.

News of her return comes just two days after Peacock dropped the full-length trailer for the SBTB revival, which featured our first glimpse at Gosselaar’s Governor Zack Morris and Thiessen as California’s First Lady, Kelly Kapowski-Morris (watch here). All 10 episodes drop on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lisa again in the Saved by the Bell revival? Scroll down for a first look photo, then hit the comments with your reactions.