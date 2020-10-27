Saved by the Bell: Zack and Kelly Make Revival Debut in Full-Length Trailer

Some friends really are forever.

Peacock on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for the Saved by the Bell revival (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25), which offers our first glimpse at Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Governor Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as California’s First Lady, Kelly Kapowski-Morris. The longtime marrieds are reunited with Bayside pals A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (​Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) at their alma mater and perform the Zack Attack classic “Friends Forever.”

Prior to that, we bear witness to Zack and Kelly’s grand entrance at The Max, and watch as Zack bonds with mini-me son Mac (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Mitchell Hoog).

Along the way, the extremely meta sneak peek winks at the SBTB‘s format change, from multi-camera sitcom (which is shot before a live, studio audience, like the original TNBC series) to single-camera comedy (which is shot without a studio audience, like The Office). Due to the shift, it’s now up to Bayside’s a cappella group to provide a steady stream of “oohs” and “ahhs,” like when Jessie’s son Jamie (Empire‘s Belmont Cameli) asks out new classmate Aisha (Chase‘s Alycia Pascual-Pena). Saved by the Bell Season 1 Photos

In addition to Gosselaar and Thiessen, the trailer features fellow SBTB alumni Ed Alonzo (as Max) and Patrick Thomas O’Brien (as Bayside math teacher Mr. Dewey). (No sign of Screech or Lisa, though!)

Scroll through the attached gallery for new Saved by the Bell character portraits, then hit the comments and tell us if the footage of Zack and Kelly increases your interest in the modern-day sequel series. (And for even more intel on the new show, click here.)