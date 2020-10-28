The Baby-Sitters Club Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The see-through phone is ringing, and the news is good: The Baby-Sitters Club will remain open for business.

Netflix has renewed its adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s young adult novels for Season 2, which is slated to debut sometime next year. The streaming service announced the renewal on Wednesday; watch the celebratory video, featuring the cast grooving to a new version of the classic theme song, above.

The series stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn — aka the precociously endearing members of the titular business. Alicia Silverstone plays Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth, and Mark Feuerstein plays Elizabeth’s fiancee, Watson.

The Baby-Sitters Club premiered on Netflix back in July with a 10-episode freshman season. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal news.

