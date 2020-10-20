Ratings: The Voice Hits Premiere Low But Bests DWTS to Lead Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice kicked off Season 19 with 8 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, down 10 and 29 percent from last fall’s premiere but still leading Monday in both measures (save for some football overrun on Fox).

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-” (read recap). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Now leading out of The Voice, the relocated Weakest Link (4.3 mil/0.8) rose 33 percent in the demo from its last Tuesday outing.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (6.1 mil/1.0, read recap) and Emergency Call (3 mil/0.5) both ticked up.

CBS | Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.9) and One Day at a Time‘s latest double pump (averaging 1.25 mil/0.2) both dipped week-to-week, while Manhunt: Deadly Games (1.4 mil/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of some NFL overrun, L.A’s Finest (2 mil/0.5) rose two tenths in the demo to tie its broadcast high, while Filthy Rich (2.2 mil/0.4) also ticked up.

THE CW | Whose Line (882K/0.1) dipped a tenth while Penn & Teller (836K/0.2) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.