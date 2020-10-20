New Good Doctor Season 4 Trailer Features a Half-Dozen Newbies — Plus, Claire in Mourning Over Melendez

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor': [Spoiler] Returning for Season 4 Premiere (and Beyond?)

'The Good Doctor': [Spoiler] Returning for Season 4 Premiere (and Beyond?) 'The Good Doctor' Season 4 Photos

The Good Doctor‘s full-length Season 4 trailer focuses on more than just the coronavirus pandemic.

For one, the video features our first look at six (!) new residents in action. Among them is Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals) as Dr. Asher Wolke, a first year who previously made the choice to separate himself from an Orthodox Jewish sect to attend medical school.

At one point, Lim and Andrews debate whether Shaun’s unique skillset and complete disregard for social convention make him an ideal supervisor. We then watch as Shaun attempts to get to know his underlings at a gathering of sorts, where he immediately asks Dr. Wolke an inappropriate question.

The trailer also previews a conversation between Lim and Claire, both of whom are still in mourning following the shocking death of Dr. Neil Melendez, who is seen in flashbacks. Of the two, Claire appears to be taking it the hardest, telling Lim that her bond with the late surgeon has forever changed her.

Despite the premiere’s focus on COVID-19, exec producer David Shore previously revealed that Season 4 will not lean into the pandemic in subsequent episodes — hence the lack of personal protective equipment in multiple scenes below.

“On the one hand, we need to deal with it,” he said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the frontline workers… But we’ve been living with this so much, sooooo much [over] the last six months. I do think we have a responsibility, as entertainers, to provide a little bit of an escape.

“The rest of the season will not be about COVID,” he continued. “We’re not going to be dishonest about it… There’s going to be an awareness of it, but those are not the stories we are going to tell.”

The Good Doctor Season 4 premieres Monday, Nov. 2 (ABC, 10/9c). In the meantime, press PLAY on the trailer below, then hit the comments with your reactions.