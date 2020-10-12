Good Doctor Season 4 Promo: Shaun and Lea Navigate a Socially Distanced Relationship Amid Ongoing Pandemic

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' Adds Noah Galvin as Newbie Resident for Season 4

'The Good Doctor' Adds Noah Galvin as Newbie Resident for Season 4 'The Good Doctor' Works Through the COVID-19 Crisis in First Season 4 Teaser

Dr. Shaun Murphy speaks for all of us when he says he wants this pandemic to be over in TVLine’s exclusive first look at The Good Doctor‘s Season 4 premiere.

In the above promo, consisting of all new scenes from the COVID-themed two-parter (which begins airing Monday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c), new couple Shaun and Lea find themselves in a long-distance socially distanced relationship. First, we watch as they exchange good mornings over Zoom. In another scene, we see them seated on opposite sides of Shaun’s front door.

The video also shows how the doctors at St. Bonaventure are working through the coronavirus crisis. Shaun, Claire, Morgan, Lim and Andrews are all in personal protective equipment as they work on patients suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular side effects brought on by the virus.

Despite the premiere’s focus on COVID-19, exec producer David Shore revealed at Sunday’s virtual New York Comic Con panel that Season 4 will not lean into the pandemic in subsequent episodes.

“On the one hand, we need to deal with it,” he said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the frontline workers… But we’ve been living with this so much, sooooo much [over] the last six months. I do think we have a responsibility, as entertainers, to provide a little bit of an escape.

“The rest of the season will not be about COVID,” he continued. “We’re not going to be dishonest about it… There’s going to be an awareness of it, but those are not the stories we are going to tell.”

As previously reported, the series is adding several recurring guest stars this season, including Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals) as first-year resident Dr. Asher Wolke. The cast additions come after the Freddie Highmore-led ABC medical drama bade farewell to two series regulars at the end of Season 3, including original cast member Nicholas Gonzalez (who portrayed Dr. Neil Melendez) and Jasika Nicole (who played Shaun’s former girlfriend Carly).

Press PLAY on the new promo above, then hit the comments with your hopes for The Good Doctor‘s return.