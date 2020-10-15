His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer: 'The Greatest War There Ever Was Is Coming'

RELATED STORIES His Dark Materials: Find Out Exactly When Season 2 Will Get Underway

His Dark Materials: Find Out Exactly When Season 2 Will Get Underway The Undoing Review: HBO's Murder Mystery Is a Sleek, Gripping Thrill Ride

Sharpen your subtle knife and prepare to use it: His Dark Materials Season 2 looks like quite a ride.

The full trailer for the fantasy series’ sophomore run dropped Thursday, and the two-minute preview foretells a ton of danger for little Lyra and pretty much everyone in her orbit.

Season 2 of the drama will get underway on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9/8c. The season will pull heavily from The Subtle Knife, Book 2 of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novel trilogy.

Viewers will remember that Dafne Keen’s Lyra crossed into a new world in the Season 1 finale. Earlier, we’d also met a boy named Will, who also was able to breach the perimeter and walk into an alternate universe. As hinted at in the season’s teaser trailer, both Will and Lyra soon find themselves in peril from several sides — not the least of which comes from Ruth Wilson’s Mrs. Coulter — while spending a lot of time in a place called Cittagazze.

Season 2 cast additions include Terence Stamp (the Superman films), Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie), Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will provide the voice of the daemon (or animal-spirit-soul-thing, for the uninitiated) belonging to John Parry, played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott, who has a significant amount of time — and who issues an ominous warning — in the trailer.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch all the otherworldly action unfold, then hit the comments with your thoughts!