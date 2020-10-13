CBS Sets November Dates for NCIS, Mom, Sheldon, All Rise and 6 Others

CBS‘ fall schedule is looking a lot more like a fall schedule, with the setting of premiere dates for nine of 18 returning shows that now have full episodes in the can — including the well-watched NCIS and its many offspring, plus Young Sheldon and the suddenly Anna Faris-less Mom.

Also scoring a premiere date is the freshman comedy B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex).

That said, the network’s entire Friday night line-up still awaits premieres dates, as do Bull, Evil and the post production-heavy SEAL Team, among others.

Also of note, “Fan Favorite” episodes from NCIS‘ previous 17 seasons will close out Sunday nights starting Nov. 8, presumably until Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer is ready to join the mix (where it will lead into NCIS: LA and New Orleans).

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 premiere

8:30 pm B POSITIVE series premiere

9 pm Mom Season 8 premiere

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

8:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 premiere

9:30 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 premiere

10:30 pm NCIS (Fan Favorite Episodes)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

9 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 (two-hour premiere, get scoop) 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

MONDAY, NOV. 16

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 premiere

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 premiere

9 pm All Rise Season 2 premiere

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

8 pm NCIS Season 18 premiere

‘FALL’ SHOWS STILL AWAITING A PREMIERE DATE: Blue Bloods, Bull, THE EQUALIZER, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team and The Unicorn

Blood & Treasure, CLARICE, and Survivor (Fall 2021)

Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan and Tommy

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.