Big Sky: Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick Go on a Deadly Hunt in Crime Drama's First Full Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Bachelorette Trailer Hints at the Most! Shocking! Season! Ever: 'Do We Get a New Bachelorette in Here?'

The Bachelorette Trailer Hints at the Most! Shocking! Season! Ever: 'Do We Get a New Bachelorette in Here?' Dancing With the Stars Recap: Did the Right Couple Go Home on '80s Night?

Some very ugly things happen in a very pretty part of the country in the first full trailer for David E. Kelley’s Big Sky.

The series, which stars Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10/9c. The sneak peek released Tuesday sets up the thriller’s premise: Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) must work with Hoyt’s estranged wife/former cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) to find a pair of sisters who’ve been kidnapped by a truck driver on a rural Montana highway — a crime we witness, in part, at the start of the trailer.

It soon becomes clear that the sisters are not the kidnapper’s only victims… and the plot gets more grisly from there.

Big Sky‘s cast also includes John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) and Dedee Pfeiffer (Cybil).

Kelley, whose TV hits include Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal and The Practice, wrote a bunch of episodes in Big Sky‘s first season; the executive producer also serves as showrunner.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Big Sky‘s trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Kelley’s new crime drama?