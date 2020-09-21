Big Sky First Look: Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury Embark on Killer Pursuit in David E. Kelley's ABC Crime Drama

RELATED STORIES ABC Sets November Dates for 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Good Doctor,' 'A Million Little Things' and Others — The Rookie's Return Delayed

Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury and Secrets and Lies‘ Ryan Phillippe have no idea what dangers lurk when they set out to catch a small-town killer in ABC’s Big Sky (premiering Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10/9c).

The network’s lone new fall drama — which was previewed in a series of promos during Sunday’s 72nd Emmy Awards — hails from prolific TV producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), and stars TV faves Bunbury and Phillippe as private detectives on the hunt for two kidnapped sisters in Montana. Soon they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area — at one point, Phillippe’s Det. Hoyt notes that there are 12 missing females within a hundred-mile radius — and must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The above teaser features footage of the aforementioned abduction, soundtracked by an eerie rendition of the Ben E. King classic “Stand by Me.” (The phrase “be afraid” is repeated over and over and over.) At one point, a highway patrol officer (played by ubiquitous character actor John Carroll Lunch) tells Det. Hoyt that “things are about to take an ugly turn.”

Press PLAY on the snippets above and below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be setting a series pass for Big Sky.



