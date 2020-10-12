His Dark Materials: Find Out Exactly When Season 2 Will Get Underway

RELATED STORIES The Undoing Review: HBO's Murder Mystery Is a Sleek, Gripping Thrill Ride

The Undoing Review: HBO's Murder Mystery Is a Sleek, Gripping Thrill Ride Room 104 Series Finale Recap: Outer Space, Inner Turmoil

This just in: Your trip to Cittagazze now has an exact departure date.

His Dark Materials will return to HBO on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9/8c, the network tweeted Monday.

Season 2 of the drama is based on The Subtle Knife, Book 2 of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novel trilogy. In the Season 1 finale, Dafne Keen’s Lyra followed James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel into a new world; earlier, the fantasy drama introduced a boy named Will, who similarly crossed into an alternate universe.

The Subtle Knife follows Lyra and Will, who spend a significant amount of time in a mysterious town called Cittagazze; meanwhile, many of the characters we met in Season 1 of the TV series spend a lot of time and effort trying to find Lyra — some to protect her, some to do her harm.

Season 2 cast additions include Terence Stamp (the Superman films), Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie), Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will provide the voice of the daemon (or animal-spirit-soul-thing, for the uninitiated) belonging to John Parry, played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott.

Are you looking forward to His Dark Materials Season 2? Hit the comments with your thoughts and predictions!