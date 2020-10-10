Evil's First Season 2 Trailer Is Like Nothing You Imagined. No, Really.

RELATED STORIES Big Brother All-Stars Recap: Which Ex-Committee Member Got the Boot?

Evil can sometimes be very funny, as evidenced by the “trailer” for Season 2 of the acclaimed CBS drama.

Released as part of its New York Comic Con panel on Saturday — before any actual Season 2 footage has been shot — the trailer above finds cast members Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller acting out moments that may or may not actually be from an upcoming episode, which may or may not revolve around Leland’s marriage to Kristen’s mother, Sheryl.

Mandvi actually pulls double duty, providing the sort of ominous sound effects one expects from such a trailer.

On a more serious note…. As viewers will recall, Evil‘s inaugural run ended with a finale that was jam-packed with things that go bump in the night. Kristen learned that the fertility clinic she and her husband used to conceive one of their daughters was part of the highly malevolent organization that she and David pursued all season long. David had a vision in which a goat demon came for Kristen with a scythe. And Kristen — who may have committed murder during the hour — may very well be possessed by something evil herself, if the crucifix that burns her hand in the episode’s final moments is any indication. (Read a finale post mortem with the Kings here.)

If you’re new to the Evil-verse, Season 1 recently debuted on Netflix. (Here are 13 reasons to get into the spooky streamer.)

