Days' Kristian Alfonso Shares First Look at Hope's Anticlimactic Goodbye

With her Days of Our Lives farewell just days away, Kristian Alfonso is offering fans a first look at what is expected to be her very anticlimactic swan song as Hope.

The actress — who rocked the soap world over the summer when she announced she was quitting the NBC sudser after four decades — took to social media on Friday to share images (via the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest) from her final episode, which is scheduled to air Wednesday, Oct. 14.

From the looks of the photos (see below), Alfonso’s last scenes will find Hope receiving upsetting news (from son Shawn) about her presumed-dead daughter Ciara.

Shortly after announcing her exit in early July, Alfonso explained that she chose to move on after exec producer Ken Corday suggested pulling her from the show for several months before bringing her back in a new storyline with a Navy Seal. “I was taken aback,” she said at the time. “It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was. And to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, “You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.’”

In a subsequent interview with EW.com, Corday — who said that he was “dismayed” by Alfonso’s exit announcement — confirmed that he did indeed propose temporarily removing Hope from the canvas. “In order to launch a new story — and we had a great story for her, we still do — I needed her off-camera for three or four months,” he explained to the site. “During that time, something very interesting happens so she comes back to Salem with a secret. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

Alfonso shot her final episode last winter before Days shut down production due to the coronavirus — and before she made her decision to leave. As a result, the soap was not able to give Hope a proper sendoff. “I would have liked to have given the fans that have been so devoted to Days all of these years a final goodbye,” she admits, “and not, ‘Oh, she’s out looking for someone,’ or ‘She’s upstairs cleaning her room’ or ‘She’s taken a trip.’”