Vice Presidential Debate Live Stream: Kamala Harris Takes on Mike Pence

Vice Presidential Debate Features Plexiglass Shields, 12-Foot Distancing Debate Commission Is Making Changes to Help 'Maintain Order,' in Wake of Trump/Biden's Opening '$#*!show'

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was best summed up by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who called it “a hot mess… inside a dumpster fire… inside a train wreck.” Will the one and only vice presidential debate prove to be a more dignified affair?

All eyes will be on Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as she goes up against incumbent VP Mike Pence — from behind plexiglass, and from an acceptance social distance. Spectators will also look to see if debate moderator Susan Page, USA Today‘s Washington Bureau Chief, outperforms Fox News’ Chris Wallace; TVLine readers gave Wallace’s turn as moderator an average grade of “D-.”

The 90-minute, commercial-free debate is being held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. It is set to air on every major network — including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS — and to begin at 9 pm ET.

The VP debate comes less than one week after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus. While multiple administration officials — including Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump’s personal assistant Nick Luna and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany — have also caught COVID, both Pence and Second Lady Karen have tested negative.

Harris and Pence’s showdown is supposed to be followed by two more presidential debates — on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 22 — though there’s currently some doubt about whether the Oct. 15 matchup can go on as planned following Trump’s COVID diagnosis.

Press PLAY on the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN) to watch Harris go up against Pence, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.