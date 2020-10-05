White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Taraji's Mental Health Show, The Witcher First Look and More

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, she tweeted, making her the latest person in President Donald Trump’s orbit to have contracted the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany announced on Twitter. “No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

She added: “As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

On Sunday, McEnany took questions from journalists outside the White House. She did not wear a mask during the exchange.

White House communications aides Chad Gilmartin (McEnany’s cousin-in-law via husband/MLB pitcher Sean Gilmartin) and Karoline Leavitt also have tested positive, Bloomberg reports.

Trump campaign aide Hope Hicks’ positive diagnosis was reported on Thursday, by Bloomberg News. The following morning, President Trump announced his and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive test results, though there is some question about when the two first learned about their diagnoses. Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Notre Dame University president Rev. John I. Jenkins also tested positive for COVID-19, after visiting the White House on Sept. 26 for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (Barrett herself reportedly contracted the coronavirus over the summer, but recovered.)

Additionally, Nicolas Luna (assistant to the president), RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, two journalists who cover/work at the White House, and at least one White House staffer who sits in the “lower press” area of the West Wing all have tested positive in the past several days.