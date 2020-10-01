President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” POTUS announced on Twitter late Thursday. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

In her own tweet, Melania Trump added, “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” Melania Trump wrote. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

The news comes after Trump spent much of the past year downplaying the severity of COVID-19. At Tuesday’s presidential debate, he mocked rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask as often as he does. To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

Earlier Thursday, the White House confirmed that senior Trump advisor Hope Hicks, who has traveled with her boss throughout the week, tested positive for coronavirus.