Law & Order: SVU Ups Demore Barnes to Series Regular for Season 22

There’s been a promotion at the Law & Order: SVU station house: Demore Barnes, who plays deputy chief Christian Garland on the NBC procedural, will be a series regular when SVU returns for Season 22, our sister site Deadline reports.

Barnes joined the SVU cast last season as Garland, appearing in a total of six episodes. Debuting in Season 21’s third episode, Garland went undercover to track down a serial rapist targeting gay men and later had his faith tested when his pastor was arrested for statutory rape and embezzlement.

SVU resumed filming Season 22 last month in New York City, after the global coronavirus pandemic brought virtually all TV production to a halt. (NBC renewed the long-running drama for three additional seasons back in February.) The new season premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9/8c on NBC; last season’s finale cliffhanger, with Ian McShane’s media mogul Sir Toby facing rape charges, won’t be addressed in the premiere, but fans can expect to see Christopher Meloni back as Elliot Stabler before he launches his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, slated for midseason.

Barnes also plays Mr. Ibis on the Starz series American Gods, which is (still) set to return for a third season. His other TV credits include The Flash, Hannibal, 12 Monkeys and Titans.