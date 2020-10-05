Teenage Bounty Hunters Cancelled by Netflix After 1 Season

Blair and Sterling Wesley’s days of busting baddies have reached an early conclusion with the cancellation of Teenage Bounty Hunters after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

The show’s 10-episode first season, which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 14, spent some time on Netflix’s coveted “Top 10” list, making this cancellation a bit of a surprise.

Created by Kathleen Jordan and executive-produced by Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black), the dark comedy starred Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as a pair of Christian-school students who became bounty hunters overnight. Under the tutelage of a professional (played by A Different World‘s Kadeem Harrison), the girls got pretty good at hunting their prey — ultimately leading to an assignment that hit dangerously close to home.

(Spoiler alert: The girls’ mother, played by Fuller House‘s Virginia Williams, was revealed to be a twin in the season-turned-series finale, triggering a game-changing reveal that would have made for a fascinating second season.)

Teenage Bounty Hunters‘ cancellation was first reported by TVLine’s sister site Deadline.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Teenage Bounty Hunters‘ cancellation. Are you bummed by the show’s early end, or were you not invested after Season 1? Drop a comment with your reaction(s) below.