GLOW Cancelled After Netflix Reverses Season 4 Renewal

GLOW now stands for the Gorgeous Ladies of WTF?

Netflix has cancelled its already-renewed female-centric wrestling show, which now will not move forward with production on Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. The fourth season, ordered in August of 2019, was slated to be GLOW‘s final run of episodes.

Unfortunately for fans, that means that there will be no resolution on Debbie and Ruth’s Season 3-ending argument, in which Betty Gilpin’s Debbie revealed to Alison Brie’s Ruth that Bash was buying a TV network… only for Ruth to admit that she didn’t want to be involved with her friend’s new endeavor. “I don’t want what you want,” Ruth told Debbie, before boarding a plane home for the holidays. (Fifty-nine percent of TVLine readers gave the third season an “A” grade.)

The series had been on hiatus since March, when the spread of the coronavirus halted TV production all over the world. Reportedly, various concerns — including budget and the precautions needed to keep the cast and crew of a wrestling series safe from the virus — contributed to Netflix’s decision to end the series earlier than planned.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive said in a statement. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh-tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

They added: “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job… Register to vote. And please vote.”

Cast member Marc Maron addressed the cancellation Monday via Twitter (in an incredibly Sam Sylvia-esque way): “No more GLOW,” he tweeted. “Sorry. Stinks.”

