Game of Thrones Prequel: The Outsider Actor Joins Cast of House of the Dragon

Enter (one of) the dragons.

The Outsider‘s Paddy Considine will play a regal role in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, EW.com reports.

The British actor will portray King Viserys Targaryen in the forthcoming series, which is set 300 years before the original Thrones series and which will follow Daenerys’ forebears as House Targaryen begins its ruinous collapse. (Here are a bunch more reasons we’re looking forward to the spinoff.)

According to his character’s description, Considine’s King Viserys is “a warm, kind and decent man” handpicked to rule Westeros. However, “good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

The spinoff was co-created by Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Colony creator Ryan J. Condal. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed some of Thrones’ most memorable episodes, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Condal. The project is a reworking of the rejected spinoff concept from Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman, on which HBO officially passed.

Blood & Fire, a companion book Martin wrote to go along with his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, will provide a template for the new series. The show is slated to premiere on the premium cable network in 2022.

Considine played Claude, a bouncer with some really terrible luck, in HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider. His other TV work includes Peaky Blinders, The Third Day, BBC’s The Informer and ITV’s The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher films.

