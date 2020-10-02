Bill Burr, Issa Rae to Host SNL; Bieber Among October Musical Guests

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime EP Matt Olmstead Steps Down as Showrunner on Chris Meloni-Led SVU Spinoff

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its next two hosts to follow this weekend’s Chris Rock-fronted season opener, including a stand-up comedian-turned-Mandalorian mercenary and the Emmy-nominated creator and star of HBO’s Insecure.

First up is comedian Bill Burr, who is set to make his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 10. He’ll be joined by fellow first-timer Morgan Wallen, who will serve as musical guest.

The following weekend, on Oct. 17, Issa Rae will oversee hosting duties. She’ll be accompanied by musical guest Justin Bieber, who was last seen on SNL in February, when RuPaul served as master of ceremonies.

In addition to his recurring role as The Mandalorian‘s Mayfield, Burr is the co-creator and star of the Netflix animated comedy F Is for Family, which was recently renewed for a fifth and final season. He also co-starred opposite SNL cast member Pete Davidson in this summer’s King of Staten Island.

As previously reported, SNL is set to kick off Season 46 this weekend with the above-mentioned Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest. The episode will also mark the debut of Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (watch promo), as well as three new featured players: improv vets Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes — the latter of whom has served on the show’s writing staff since Season 43. The new hires bring SNL‘s ensemble tally to a whopping 20 cast members.

