F Is for Family Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

The Murphy family is returning for one last hurrah. Netflix has renewed the animated comedy F Is for Family for a fifth and final season, to bow in 2021.

The news — which was first reported in Vulture‘s Buffering newsletter — comes less than four months after the release of Season 4, which dropped on June 12. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” said co-creator and executive producer Michael Price. “I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world.”

“It has been so great to see Mike [Price] and Bill [Burr] — two guys I admire and respect — create something like this and build it from the ground-up,” said executive producer Vince Vaughn. “It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision for the final season.”

The ’70s-set ‘toon, which originally premiered in 2015, was created by Simpsons vet Michael Price and comedian Bill Burr (who voices family patriarch Frank). Burr is joined by Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Justin Long (New Girl), Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), Haley Reinhart (American Idol), Mo Collins (MADtv) and Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul). Vince Vaughn is an executive producer.

F Is for Family is the latest Netflix original to be guaranteed a final season. Also on tap are farewell runs for Atypical, Dead to Me, Dear White People, GLOW, Grace and Frankie, The Kominsky Method (minus Alan Arkin), Lost in Space, Lucifer (which still has the second half of Season 5 to release ahead of Season 6), Money Heist and Ozark.

Not so lucky are a string of recent freshman series, including The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and multi-cams Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and The Big Show Show — all of which have been axed. Recent cancellations also include Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society and Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect F Is for Family final-season pickup. How are you feeling about the bittersweet news? Drop a comment below.