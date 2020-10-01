Billions Renewed for Season 6, Promotes Corey Stoll to Series Regular

Billions will continue to prosper at Showtime. The pay cabler has renewed the drama starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis for Season 6, TVLine has learned.

In addition, Corey Stoll has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 6. The House of Cards vet was introduced in the first half of Season 5 as Mike Prince, a business titan and social impact pioneer who poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance. Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn round out the cast. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Billions renewal follows Showtime’s previous pickups for Back to Life, The Chi, City on a Hill, The L Word: Generation Q, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Shameless (for an 11th and final season) and Work in Progress. Still awaiting word on their fates are the Don Cheadle comedy Black Monday (which aired its Season 2 finale on July 19) and White House satire Our Cartoon President (which is currently in its third season).

Showtime previously announced that Billions‘ fifth season would be split in two parts due to changes in production prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The second half of Season 5, which was originally supposed to bow this fall, will instead air sometime in 2021, followed by Season 6.

The network’s fall slate consists of the just-aired Comey Rule, Ethan Hawke’s Good Lord Bird (premiering Sunday, Oct. 4), Fred Armisen’s Moonbase 8 (premiering Sunday, Nov. 8; watch trailer) and Bryan Cranston’s Your Honor (premiering in December; watch trailer).

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Billions renewal. Are you looking forward to its return in 2021?