Billions, Black Monday to Air Split Seasons Due to Pandemic Shutdown

Billions‘ upcoming fifth season just became a long-term investment. The drama is one of two Showtime series, along with Wall Street satire Black Monday, that will now air split seasons due to changes in production prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

TVLine has learned that Billions — which will still return for Season 5 on Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c — will now air the season’s first seven episodes without interruption, and the remaining five will air later this year.

Similarly, Black Monday — which currently airs Sundays at 10 pm — will air through the sixth episode of Season 2 (on April 12), then will also come back later this year with four more installments. Per Showtime, both series will go on hiatus “at a natural point in the story arcs of their seasons.”

The network also announced Wednesday that The Chi, previously scheduled to return for Season 3 on July 5, will now be back on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c. The entire third season will air uninterrupted.

Lastly, Showtime’s forthcoming Penny Dreadful offshoot, City of Angels, will premiere as planned on Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c, with no expected interruptions to its inaugural season.

These are the latest in a long list of scheduling tweaks born out of coronavirus concerns. HBO has delayed its Nicole Kidman drama The Undoing until the fall, while The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 finale will also air at a later date than originally planned, among other recent changes. Meanwhile, several broadcast series will now end their seasons prematurely (including Fox’s Empire, which has scrapped plans for a proper series finale).

