The Conners Trailer: Darlene and Becky Take Jobs at Wellman Plastics Amid Pandemic in Season 3 — Watch

As the old saying goes, “History is doomed to repeat itself.” Darlene and Becky learn that the hard way in The Conners‘ pandemic-themed Season 3 trailer, as the single moms follow in Roseanne and Jackie’s footsteps.

In the above video, the sisters have taken jobs at none other than the old Wellman Plastics plant, where their late mother and beloved aunt worked more than 30 years ago. (Is it too much to ask for a George Clooney cameo?) Becky attempts to keep a positive attitude under her mask and face shield, which Darlene says is “easier said than done.”

On the home front, we see Mark check Dan’s temperature before he enters the house. (Both Dan and Jackie look like they haven’t been to a hair salon in months.) Inside, the family patriarch attempts to lift everyone’s spirits — including girlfriend Louise (recurring guest star Katey Sagal) and Darlene’s beau Ben (new series regular Jay R. Ferguson) — while in quarantine. Press play above to hear his “speech.”

TVLine was the first to report that the real world’s COVID-19 crisis would be woven into the ABC comedy’s third season. “We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it],” exec producer Bruce Helford explained. “I would think somebody in the family would be… taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue collar America” — ergo the return of Wellman Plastics.

During a virtual press event with reporters on Wednesday, Helford also confirmed that The Conners will tackle Halloween in the age of COVID, as well as the upcoming election, in Episode 2 (airing Wednesday, Oct. 28).

The Conners Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the nostalgic sneak peek above, then hit the comments with your reactions.