The Conners: Coronavirus Crisis Will 'Absolutely' Be Woven Into Season 3

The Conners are about to fall on hard harder times.

Ahead of the ABC comedy’s Season 2 finale next week, the show’s main creative team tells TVLine that the coronavirus crisis will without question be incorporated into Season 3 (which the network is expected to officially order any day now).

“We’ll absolutely be dealing with it,” confirms exec producer Bruce Helford. “We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stories. They’d be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue collar America.”

As fellow EP Bruce Rasmussen adds, the Lunch Box — like most restaurants around the world — will almost certainly be impacted by the pandemic. And at home, Dan “may be getting some mortgage forgiveness” on his already-late payments, previews the EP.

“We’re always more interested in the emotional truth of what it’s like to live without a safety net,” explains exec producer Dave Caplan/ “What it’s like to live on the edge when something totally out of the blue like this happens — when you’re already on the edge. It’s a disaster.”

The Conners‘ Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, May 5 at 8/7c on ABC.