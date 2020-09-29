The Good Doctor Works Through the COVID-19 Crisis in First Season 4 Teaser

Dr. Shaun Murphy is in head-to-toe personal protective equipment and ready to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, in TVLine’s exclusive first look at The Good Doctor Season 4.

As TVLine was first to report, the two-part Season 4 opener (airing Monday, Nov. 2, at 10/9c) will focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The above teaser trailer finds Shaun with a patient who may or may not have contracted COVID. The fourth-year resident is also sporting a new photo badge so he can be identified while keeping his surgical mask on at all times. TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2020 Photos

The Good Doctor is, of course, no stranger to quarantining, having previously combatted a deadly virus midway through its second season. More recently, the doctors of St. Bonaventure endured a powerful earthquake that claimed the life of Dr. Neil Melendez (original series regular Nicholas Gonzalez) in the Season 3 finale.

Back in March, exec producer David Shore shared with TVLine that Season 4 would find Shaun in a “supervisory role” as he enters his fourth year of residency, while also navigating his new romance with Lea. We can also expect Lim and Andrews to take Claire and Morgan under their respective wings, as Park continues to struggle with the distance between him and his family.

The Freddie Highmore-led medical drama returned to production in Vancouver on Sept. 2; cast members including Antonia Thomas (Claire), Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan) and Christina Chang (Lim) have shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, which you can see here.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the first new Good Doctor promo, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 4.