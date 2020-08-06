The Good Doctor to Kick Off Season 4 With Coronavirus-Themed Storyline

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor': Second Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 4 (Exclusive)

The Good Doctor will be on the front lines of the COVID-19 war when the ABC medical drama scrubs in this fall.

TVLine can confirm exclusively that the Season 4 opener will focus on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed more than 159,000 lives in the U.S. alone. We’re also hearing that the premiere will be a two-parter.

The Good Doctor is no stranger to quarantining, having previously combatted a deadly virus midway through its second season. More recently, the doctors of St. Bonaventure endured a powerful earthquake that claimed the life of Dr. Neil Melendez (original series regular Nicholas Gonzalez) in the Season 3 finale.

The Freddie Highmore-led series was initially set to get cameras rolling on Season 4 as early as next week, but pre-production was halted in Vancouver due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 testing for cast and crew. “There is an issue with COVID-19 testing, which we are working to resolve with the BC Council,” a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson told Deadline. A new production start date is TBD.

In addition to The Good Doctor, fellow ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy will address the COVID-19 crisis in its 17th season, with showrunner Krista Vernoff promising that it won’t be all “death and despair.” (Other medical shows, including Fox’s The Resident and NBC’s New Amsterdam, are also expected to incorporate the virus in their fourth and third seasons, respectively.)

Back in March, exec producer David Shore shared with TVLine that Season 4 would find Shaun in a “supervisory role” as he enters his fourth year of residency, while also navigating his new romance with Lea. We can also expect Lim and Andrews to take Claire and Morgan under their respective wings, as Park continues to struggle with the distance between him and his family.

Are you looking forward to seeing how The Good Doctor proceeds with its coronavirus storyline upon its eventual return?