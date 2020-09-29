The 100 Series Finale: EP Promises Closure, 'Surprise Guests' and More

RELATED STORIES The 100 Series Finale Sneak Peek: It's a Race Against Time to Save Emori (Exclusive)

After seven seasons of interplanetary shenanigans (and occasional genocide), The 100‘s fight comes to an end this Wednesday (The CW, 8/7c). So, what can fans expect from the sci-fi drama’s final hour?

“We’re going to try and wrap up as many things as we can,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine. “It’s a finale — and it’s a series finale on top of that — so there will be some surprise guests. Fans can have expectations of a certain scope and scale that I feel we’ve always been able to achieve in these finales.”

Wednesday’s finale also marks Rothenberg’s directorial debut, an opportunity he simply couldn’t pass up. “This was a difficult season, because we also made a pilot within the season in the middle of everything,” he says. “And because we shot the pilot so late in the season, I went right from being on the set of the prequel to prepping the finale. … It was definitely a challenge, but I’m glad I did it. I kind of wish I’d done it earlier, so I could have four or five [episodes] under my belt now, but it would have been a regret had I not.”

And here’s a fun fact (about a not-so-fun moment): The final scene from last week’s episode, during which Clarke decided to relieve Madi of her pain, was originally intended to open the series finale. “I actually wrote and directed that scene,” Rothenberg admits. “But the finale was too long, so I had to put it at the end of the previous episode. That episode originally ended prior to Clarke making the decision to euthanize her child, so there was going to be a little more time — at least in the audience’s mind — before she got to that decision.”

So, which “surprise guests” are you hoping to see? And what are your hopes for Clarke and the gang in their final hour? Drop ’em all in a comment below.