Chicago Med Shuts Down Production for 2 Weeks After Positive COVID Test

The doctors of Chicago Med are now dealing with the coronavirus in real life: Production on the NBC medical drama has been shut down for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19, our sister site Deadline reports.

The production team member was immediately sent home following the positive test, and producers Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV decided to pause production out of an abundance of caution, since the production team member was in close proximity with the cast and crew. (A second member from the same department also tested positive last week.)

Med just began filming last week for the upcoming Season 6, and as of now, is still slated to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 11, along with its fellow #OneChicago series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Those other two series are set to begin filming next month.

The global coronavirus pandemic — which has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States alone so far — has delayed production on virtually every TV series, with some shows just now getting back to filming. NBC has had to shuffle its fall schedule, with reality shows like American Ninja Warrior and a Weakest Link reboot hosted by Jane Lynch picking up the slack while scripted shows like Law & Order: SVU and The Blacklist get pushed back several months. This Is Us, however, actually moved up its premiere date to Tuesday, Oct. 27.