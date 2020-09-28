The 100 Series Finale Sneak Peek: It's a Race Against Time to Save [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES The 100 Series Finale: 'The Last War' Arrives in Extended Promo — Watch

The 100 Series Finale: 'The Last War' Arrives in Extended Promo — Watch The 100 Recap: Which Beloved Pair Might Not Live to See the 'Last War'?

Much of The 100‘s series finale remains a mystery, but one thing’s for sure: Jackson, Murphy and Raven will do everything they can to keep Emori from joining our list of the show’s most heartbreaking deaths.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s final hour (The CW, 8/7c), which drops viewers into the latest episode of Sanctum’s Anatomy. As you’ll recall, Murphy’s beloved was impaled by an uncomfortably large metal bar when that bomb went off in the bunker, and she remains very much on death’s door.

Fortunately, the characters on this show tend to work more effectively when they’re under a time crunch — and this apparently also applies to emergency abdominal surgeries. (Raven tells Jackson that she’s familiar with defibrillators because “I’ve used one on myself” is such a flex.)

Of course, Emori isn’t the only character whose life is currently hanging in the balance. The show’s penultimate episode ended with Clarke discovering that Madi has lost most of her brain function; Octavia even offered to euthanize her, only to be interrupted by another troubling discovery — Cadogan has the code.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive peek at the series finale of The 100, then drop a comment with your hopes below. After seven seasons, how should it all end?