A Million Little Things' Floriana Lima Promoted to Series Regular

Floriana Lima is settling in (fictional) Boston.

The Supergirl alum has been upgraded to series regular on ABC’s A Million Little Things, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Lima joined the ensemble drama in Season 2 as Darcy, the mother of Theo’s friend, Liam. She and Gary met while chaperoning the boys’ hangout and, after getting off to an antagonistic start, eventually developed an attraction and started dating. In the season finale, Gary turned down his ex-girlfriend Maggie’s declaration of love/offer for him to accompany her to a fellowship in England in favor of staying home and building a relationship with Darcy. (Read a recap.)

In a recent interview with TVLine, A Million Little Things boss DJ Nash foreshadowed the Gary-Maggie-Darcy romantic triangle by saying, “Gary’s love life is as complicated as ever. But for a host of new reasons.”

In addition to playing Supergirl‘s Maggie, Lima’s past TV work includes The Punisher, Lethal Weapon, The Family, Allegiance, The Mob Doctor, Hawaii Five-0, House, How I Met your Mother, Franklin & Bash and Psych.

A Million Little Things returns on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10/9c.

