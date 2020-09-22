RELATED STORIES Yellowstone's 25 Best Characters Ever, Ranked: The Good, the Bad and Teeter

The network that is home to Yellowstone, Lip Sync Battle and Bar Rescue is getting a slightly different name and markedly different programming… and shaking up a bunch of its shows in the process.

Paramount Network is planning to rebrand itself as Paramount Movie Network sometime in the coming year, our sister site Variety reports. Along with the change in name comes a shift in content: Rather than traditional series, the cable channel will feature made-for-TV movies with major stars in their casts.

At the moment, Paramount Movie Network is planning to air one of those movies each week, while miniseries or large-scale scripted series like Yellowstone will roll out once a quarter.

And what, exactly, does the change mean for the very popular Yellowstone, which was renewed for Season 4 earlier this year? The Kevin Costner-led drama is safe and will be wrapped into the network’s new programming strategy, which includes treating it as a “cinematic experience” that could involve airing two episodes in an evening with limited commercials.

Lip Sync Battle and Bar Rescue will continue, but will be moved elsewhere in ViacomCBS’ empire. Unscripted fare like Wife Swap, Battle of the Fittest Couples and Ink Master will be cancelled, while the fate of Michael Chiklis’ upcoming Coyote drama remains TBD.

Do you have thoughts on the changes coming to Paramount Network? Hit the comments and let us know!