TVLine Items: Chiklis' Coyote Finds Home, GoT Vet's New Gig and More

Michael Chiklis is officially going to work for Paramount Network, which has given his crime drama Coyote a 10-episode series order.

The Shield vet stars as a border patrol agent who, after 32 years on the job, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, he starts to question his black-and-white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) will serve as showrunner in addition to executive-producing alongside Chiklis and pilot director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Game of Thrones vet Maisie Williams will headline the comedy series Two Weeks to Live for U.K. broadcaster Sky, our sister site Variety reports. The actress will play a misfit on the run from a murderous gangster and the police. The show does not yet have a stateside outlet attached.

* Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will star in the BBC/Amazon anthology series Small Axe, per Variety. The show, from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), is set in London’s West Indian community, from the late 1960s to the early ’80s.

* Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 MTV VMAs, airing live on Monday, Aug. 26.

* Comedy Central has given a six-episode series order to the comedic interview program Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, premiering Friday, Sept. 6 at 11/10c. Guests include David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll and Tig Notaro.

