Chicago P.D. Casts Nicole Ari Parker for Season 8 Police Reform Storyline

Chicago P.D. is exploring a timely subject matter with its newest addition: Nicole Ari Parker (Empire) will recur during Season 8 of the NBC drama as Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller, TVLine has confirmed.

Originally from Atlanta, the deputy superintendent is “a progressive, ardent proponent of police reform,” per the official character description. “She wants to help Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols.” The character will make her debut in the season premiere.

Parker’s casting comes after the news that Lisseth Chavez, who played rookie Intelligence officer Vanessa Rojas, will not return for Season 8. (The actress has landed a new full-time gig on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow.) Elsewhere in the world of #OneChicago, Fire‘s Daniel Kyri (aka firefighter Ritter) was promoted to series regular for Season 9, while his co-star Annie Ilonzeh (paramedic Emily Foster) will not be back.

In addition to her most recent role on Empire, Parker is also known for her five-season run on Showtime’s Soul Food. Her other TV credits include Time After Time, Rosewood, Murder in the First and Revolution.

P.D.‘s seventh season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with Episode 20 serving as the unintentional finale. The show is slated to return for Season 8 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, once again airing at 10/9c on NBC after Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

