Chicago Fire: Annie Ilonzeh Not Returning as Emily Foster for Season 9

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Finale Draws Record Audience, Riverdale Hits a Low

TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Finale Draws Record Audience, Riverdale Hits a Low Chicago P.D. Boss on Intelligence's New Foe, 'Upstead' Separation and Original Season Finale's Shocking [Spoiler]

Chicago Fire is down a paramedic: Annie Ilonzeh, who plays Brett’s ambulance partner Emily Foster, will not return as a series regular for Season 9, US Weekly reports.

The scene was set for Foster’s exit during Wednesday’s makeshift Season 8 finale, in which she announced that she wanted to go back to med school and had even reapplied to Northwestern. At her interview, Foster gave an impassioned speech about how the mistake she made was the best thing that ever happened to her, because it brought her to Firehouse 51 and made her a better person. As for whether Foster got into Northwestern, the interview committee said they would let her know. “They’d be lucky to have you,” Brett said.

Ilonzeh was promoted to series regular on the NBC drama ahead of her debut in the Season 7 premiere.