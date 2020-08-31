Chicago Fire Promotes Daniel Kyri to Series Regular for Season 9

Ritter has earned himself a permanent spot at 51: Chicago Fire has promoted Daniel Kyri, who plays the aforementioned firefighter, to series regular for Season 9, TVLine has learned.

The actor has been recurring on the NBC drama since early Season 7, when the young firefighter candidate was taken under Mouch’s wing and then recruited to join Engine 51.

“[I’m] very excited Daniel is gonna be a series regular this year,” showrunner Derek Haas said in a statement. “Ritter has become a big part of Firehouse 51, and Daniel plays him with a sincerity and depth that always makes the room excited to write for him. Expect to see some big Ritter action in Season 9.”

Kyri’s full-time promotion isn’t the only casting tweak on tap for Season 9. As we reported in April, Annie Ilonzeh (aka paramedic Emily Foster) will not be returning as a series regular.

Fire‘s eighth season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with Episode 20 serving as the unintentional finale. The show is slated to return for Season 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, once again airing at 9/8c, sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

