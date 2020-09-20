Emmys: Schitt's Creek Wins Best Comedy Series for Final Season

RELATED STORIES Could Schitt's Creek Return as a Movie? 'It'd Have to Be Really Frickin' Good!'

Emmy voters agree: Schitt’s Creek is simply the best. The Pop TV phenom was named Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday’s mostly virtual ceremony.

The series — which was honored for its sixth and final season — prevailed over fellow nominees The Good Place, What We Do in the Shadows, Dead to Me, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Kominsky Method.

Schitt’s Creek — which ended its six-season run in April — entered the 2020 ceremony as the odds-on favorite to win the top comedy prize. It was also the flat-out favorite among TVLine readers: In a recent Emmy-themed poll, the Eugene Levy-Catherine O’Hara satire was deemed the most worthy winner with a whopping 55 percent of the vote.

The Comedy Series win capped a huge night for the Canadian import. The show snagged nine total trophies, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, best writing, best directing, best contemporary costumes and best casting.

View the complete 2020 Primetime Emmys winners list (updated in real-time) here.